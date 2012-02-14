JERUSALEM Feb 14 The Clal Finance brokerage on Tuesday lowered its price target for Partner Communications to 35 shekels from 39 shekels, citing an erosion in value at Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator.

Analyst Tsahi Avraham in a report maintained a "market perform" recommendation for shares of Partner, which were down 1 percent at 32.40 shekels at midday in Tel Aviv.

"It's very difficult to see a scenario for 2012 other than a price war at a time when the market is moving from competition between three companies to five as well as virtual operators," he wrote.

($1 = 3.73 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)