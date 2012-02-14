JERUSALEM Feb 14 The Clal Finance
brokerage on Tuesday lowered its price target for Partner
Communications to 35 shekels from 39 shekels,
citing an erosion in value at Israel's second-largest mobile
phone operator.
Analyst Tsahi Avraham in a report maintained a "market
perform" recommendation for shares of Partner, which were down 1
percent at 32.40 shekels at midday in Tel Aviv.
"It's very difficult to see a scenario for 2012 other than a
price war at a time when the market is moving from competition
between three companies to five as well as virtual operators,"
he wrote.
($1 = 3.73 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)