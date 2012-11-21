BRIEF-TransCanada applies for Keystone XL route approval in Nebraska
* "PSC process is the clearest path to achieving route certainty for the project in Nebraska and is expected to conclude in 2017"
Nov 21 Israeli mobile phone operator Partner Communications :
* Q3 revenue 1.32 bln shekels vs 1.75 bln shekels
* Q3 net profit 110 mln shekels vs 172 mln shekels
* Forecast in Reuters poll to post Q3 revenue of 1.36 bln shekels, net profit of 108 mln shekels
* "PSC process is the clearest path to achieving route certainty for the project in Nebraska and is expected to conclude in 2017"
* Boeing says 4 new orders (Business Jet / VIP customer(s) for one 737 and Unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through Feb 14 Source text : (http://bit.ly/1CPj6cX) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 16 Fidelity International, one of the biggest investors in British companies, has proposed making powerful remuneration committee heads more accountable to shareholders.