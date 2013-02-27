* Q4 net profit 102 mln shekels vs 111 mln forecast
* Q4 revenue down 21 pct to 1.26 bln shekels
* CFO: Competition may continue to harm Q1, 2013 results
JERUSALEM, Feb 27 Partner Communications
, Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator,
reported weaker than expected quarterly profit and said it could
have weak earnings throughout 2013 due to fierce competition
that has slashed calling rates.
Partner on Wednesday posted fourth-quarter net
profit of 102 million shekels ($27 million) compared with income
of 123 million a year earlier, which excluded a 322 million
shekel impairment charge related to the acquisition of Internet
and long distance calling firm 012 Smile.
Revenue fell 21 percent to 1.26 billion shekels.
The company, the first of Israel's main telecoms groups to
report quarterly results, was forecast to earn 111 million
shekels on revenue of 1.3 billion shekels, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Israel's mobile phone industry was turned upside down last
year with the entry of six new operators, sparking a price war -
with unlimited calling plans for around $25 a month.
Partner said its subscriber base fell to 2.98 million at the
end of 2012 from 3.18 million in December 2011.
"The competition and material price erosion that adversely
affected our financial results for the fourth quarter of 2012
are continuing in the first quarter of 2013 and may continue
further into the year, which could have a material adverse
effect on our financial results in the first quarter of 2013 and
going forward," said Chief Financial Officer Ziv Leitman.
As part of an efficiency programme, Partner reduced its
workforce by 700 people in the fourth quarter and by 2,495, or
32 percent, in 2012. Overall, operating expenses fell 16 percent
in the October-December period.
Partner invested some 500 million shekels last year in
upgrading its network in preparation for fourth-generation (4G)
technology. It said it intends to participate in an expected
tender for the allocation of new frequencies to be used by 4G.