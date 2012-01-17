* Expects to report after-tax op loss of $1.95-$2.25/shr in Q4

* Thai losses to hurt Global P&C, Global Specialty and Catastrophe sub-segments (Follows Alerts)

Jan 17 Reinsurer PartnerRe Ltd said it expects to take a pretax charge of about $120 million in the fourth quarter, related to the Thailand floods.

The company now expects to report an after-tax operating loss of between $1.95 and $2.25 per share in the quarter.

The reinsurer said the Thailand losses will primarily affect its Global P&C, Global Specialty and Catastrophe, sub-segments.

Shares of the Bermuda-based company closed at $65.55 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)