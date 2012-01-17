* Expects to report after-tax op loss of $1.95-$2.25/shr in
Q4
* Thai losses to hurt Global P&C, Global Specialty and
Catastrophe sub-segments
(Follows Alerts)
Jan 17 Reinsurer PartnerRe Ltd
said it expects to take a pretax charge of about $120 million in
the fourth quarter, related to the Thailand floods.
The company now expects to report an after-tax operating
loss of between $1.95 and $2.25 per share in the quarter.
The reinsurer said the Thailand losses will primarily affect
its Global P&C, Global Specialty and Catastrophe, sub-segments.
Shares of the Bermuda-based company closed at $65.55 on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)