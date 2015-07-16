July 16 Reinsurer Axis Capital Holdings Ltd said it was raising the special dividend component of its offer for PartnerRe Ltd as it looks to fend off a rival offer from Exor SpA.

Axis said it would raise the special dividend to $17.50 per share from $11.50.

Reuters reported last week that Axis Capital Holdings and PartnerRe were considering tweaking their $6.2 billion merger agreement.

Exor SPA could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)