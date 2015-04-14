MILAN, April 14 Italian holding company Exor
, which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
, has proposed to buy U.S. global reinsurer PartnerRe
in a $6.4 billion all cash deal.
Exor, controlled by the Agnelli family, said in a statement
it was offering $130 per PartnerRe share in what it said would
be a friendly operation.
In January Axis Capital Holdings Ltd and PartnerRe
agreed an all-share $11 billion merger to create one of the
world's largest reinsurers.
"Compared to the all-share combination with Axis, it
provides PartnerRe shareholders with superior value," Exor said
in a statement.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)