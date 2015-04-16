(Adds Axis Capital response)
By Richa Naidu
April 16 PartnerRe Ltd's second-biggest
shareholder said Exor SpA's offer for the
Bermuda-based reinsurer was "much superior" to a deal with Axis
Capital Holdings Ltd that was already on the table.
Peter Langerman, chief executive of Franklin Mutual Advisers
LLC (FMA), said his fund had told PartnerRe it was unhappy with
the terms of an $11 billion all-share deal with Axis to create
one of the world's largest reinsurers.
That deal, agreed in January, could be disrupted by a
competing $6.4 billion, all-cash offer from Italian holding
company Exor, controlled by the Agnelli family.
Exor is offering $130 per PartnerRe share, or a 16 percent
premium to the implied value under the Axis agreement.
"We were happy to see the proposal yesterday from Exor,
which, without a doubt, is a better deal - a much superior deal
- to the current proposal on the table," Langerman told Reuters
on Thursday.
FMA owned a 4.75 percent stake in PartnerRe as of Dec. 31,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Langerman said PartnerRe should engage not only Exor but
"any and all interested parties" to explore whether it can find
a better offer.
Asked whether bidding for PartnerRe could become hostile, he
said Exor's offer added "an element that hasn't been there
before" in an industry where deals are typically "friendly".
Exor boss John Elkann, an Agnelli scion, said the proposal
was fully valued when asked the same question on Wednesday.
An Axis Capital spokesman declined to comment, while
PartnerRe could not be reached immediately.
