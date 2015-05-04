MILAN May 4 Italy's Exor remains fully committed to its $6.4 billion offer for PartnerRe after the Bermuda-based reinsurer rejected the proposal, the holding company said.

Exor, which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , made its all-cash offer for PartnerRe in April, competing with plans by Axis Capital Holdings to merge with its Bermuda rival.

Earlier on Monday Axis and PartnerRe in a joint statement said they reaffirmed their commitment to the merger, adding PartnerRe shareholders would receive a special one-off cash dividend.

"Axis' revised transaction still undervalues PartnerRe," Exor said in a statement.

