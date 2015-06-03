Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
MILAN, June 3 Italian holding company Exor has filed a lawsuit to force PartnerRe to release information about its shareholders, it said on Wednesday, as it moves ahead in a battle to take over the Bermuda-based reinsurer.
"PartnerRe has thus far refused to share the shareholder lists," it said in a statement.
It said it had filed a definitive proxy statement to allow it to solicit PartnerRe investors to vote against a rival bid from reinsurer Axis Capital Holdings.
The lawsuit was filed with the Supreme court of Bermuda on June 1, it said.
PartnerRe is set to ask its shareholders to vote on a merger with Axis agreed in January, after Exor refused to further sweeten its $6.8 billion bid. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
April 4 U.S. cable TV mogul John Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp announced a complex deal that would help eliminate its "tracking stock" structure, giving the company greater access to the equity market and flexibility to make acquisitions.
MADRID, April 4 Spanish renewable energy and engineering company Abengoa has started the process of selling the 41 percent stake it still owns in U.S. utility assets operator Atlantica Yield, a source close to the company said on Tuesday.