Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
May 12 One of PartnerRe Ltd's biggest shareholders said Exor SpA's sweetened offer for the Bermuda-based reinsurer was "clearly superior" to Axis Capital Holdings Ltd's for the company.
Peter Langerman, chief executive of top-five shareholder Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC, told Reuters on Tuesday that the Axis deal would "be voted down, no question about it".
Exor, the investment vehicle of Italy's Agnelli family, raised its all-cash offer for PartnerRe by 5.8 percent to $137.5 per share after its previous attempt to trump a bid by Axis was rejected. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.