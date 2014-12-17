Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Dec 17 Partners Group Holding AG :
* Says to acquire a controlling stake in Dynacast International, a global manufacturer of precision engineered components
* Transaction has an overall enterprise value of $1.1 billion and is expected to close in February 2015
* Partners Group is acquiring Dynacast from exiting financial investors and is joined in the acquisition by Kenner & Company, an existing shareholder, and by Dynacast management team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 13 Pershing Square Capital Management Lp
NEW YORK, March 13 Elliott Management's private equity division was among the firms that provided financing to Vista Equity Partners for its $3.6 billion purchase of Canada's DH Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.