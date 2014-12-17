Dec 17 Partners Group Holding AG :

* Says to acquire a controlling stake in Dynacast International, a global manufacturer of precision engineered components

* Transaction has an overall enterprise value of $1.1 billion and is expected to close in February 2015

* Partners Group is acquiring Dynacast from exiting financial investors and is joined in the acquisition by Kenner & Company, an existing shareholder, and by Dynacast management team