BRIEF-Far East Horizon clarifies on media reports
* Group has no account receivables under finance lease(s) with Huishan Dairy Group nor does it have any other business relations with Huishan Diary
Jan 16 Partners Group Holding AG :
* Says to finance Seabras-1, first direct subsea fiber optic cable between New York and Sao Paulo
* Says is providing all of equity financing for project, Seabras-1, which is being developed by Seaborn Networks and has a total project cost of approximately $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 27 Turkey's state grain board TMO and construction firm Gap Insaat have received regulatory approval for debut sales of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, as the funding format gains favour to tap local and Gulf investors.