UPDATE 1-CERAWEEK-Foreign buyers eye U.S. pipeline investments in hunt for steady yields
* Trump's promised policies could stir buying (Adds more details about tax considerations, paragraph 12)
ZURICH Dec 12 Private equity firm Partners Group said on Thursday it was acquiring Hofmann Menu Manufaktur, a German provider of cook and freeze solutions, for an undisclosed sum.
Partners Group, which says it has over 30 billion euros in investment programmes under management, said Hofmann Menu employed approximately 1,000 staff and had a well-diversified client base of more than 10,000 customers.
"Our significant sector experience will allow us to support the company's growth strategy while we leverage our global network to identify potential new clients and assist Hofmann Menu in its envisaged national and international expansion," Juergen Diegruber, partner in Partners Group's private equity team, said in a statement. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
* Trump's promised policies could stir buying (Adds more details about tax considerations, paragraph 12)
HOUSTON, March 9 Foreign institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, are studying investments in the U.S. interstate oil and gas pipeline network as a way to obtain recurring returns in a low interest-rate environment.
CHICAGO, March 9 Four individual investors of Peabody Energy Corp are accusing the company, certain hedge funds and other parties involved in the coal producer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy of breaching their fiduciary duties, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday.