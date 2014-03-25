BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
LONDON, March 25 Swiss private equity firm Partners Group proposed a record dividend payout after posting a 6.4 percent rise in full-year profit on Tuesday.
The investment manager said that 2013 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) hit 300 million Swiss francs ($339.3 million) thanks to strong client demand and higher earnings from management fees.
The company plans to raise its dividend to a record 7.25 Swiss francs per share, up 16 percent on the payout for 2012.
Assets under management stood at 31.6 billion euros ($43.6 billion) at the end of last year, up 10.5 percent on 2012. ($1 = 0.7255 Euros) ($1 = 0.8843 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by David Goodman)
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2neswPi) Further company coverage: