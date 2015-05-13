LONDON May 13 Specialist annuity provider
Partnership Assurance said on Wednesday that sales for
the quarter to end-March totalled 99 million pounds ($155.2
million), down 61 percent from a year earlier, though individual
annuity sales came in above forecast.
UK pension reforms announced last year have hit individual
annuity sales, because retirees are no longer required to use
their pension pot to buy an annuity.
Individual annuity sales dropped to 54 million pounds, from
200 million in the March 2014 quarter, Partnership said in a
statement, though this was above a company-supplied forecast of
46 million pounds.
Sales of bulk annuities - insuring the risk of a defined
benefit pension scheme typically run by companies on behalf of
employees - fell to 24 million pounds from 34 million, against a
forecast of 32 million.
($1 = 0.6380 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)