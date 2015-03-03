* FY operating profit down 51 pct to 64 mln stg
* Individual annuity sales fall 57 pct to 466 mln stg
* Tempered by near three-fold increase in bulk deals
* Bulk deals expected to total at least 200 mln pounds this
year
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, March 3 Partnership Assurance, a
UK provider of specialist retirement products, has forecast a
strong performance this year in its company pension operations,
a vital growth area since government reforms mean individuals
are no longer forced to buy annuities.
The company on Tuesday posted a halving of full-year
operating profit to 64 million pounds ($98 million), reflecting
a loss of business after the reforms which free individual
pensioners from the compulsion to use their pension pots to buy
an annuity, giving a regular income for life.
However, since the announcement of the pension reforms which
take effect this year, Partnership and other annuity providers
have found new business in the sale of bulk annuities, taking on
companies' final salary or defined-benefit schemes.
"We have a fast-growing defined-benefit market ... we are
now guiding people towards a continuing strong performance for
this year," Partnership Chief Executive Steve Groves told
Reuters.
Individual annuity sales fell 57 percent to 466 million
pounds last year, Partnership said, but there was a near
three-fold increase in bulk annuity sales to 247 million pounds.
Bulk annuity sales could total at least 200 million pounds
this year, added Partnership, which specialises in providing
policies for people who smoke or have other medical factors
giving them a shorter life expectancy.
Partnership's shares, which rose on Monday to their highest
since a year ago when the annuity reform plan was first set out,
were down 3 percent at 143.5 pence by 1008 GMT. The stock
slumped 52 percent last year but has recovered sharply from its
84.7p low.
Eamonn Flanagan, analyst at brokerage Shore Capital, said
recent share gains were "appropriate given the potential for
continued new business development".
Partnership's main rival Just Retirement last week
reported a relatively modest 4 percent fall in total annuity
sales for the first six months of its financial year, fuelling a
share price rally.
Partnership also said it was planning to offer annuities in
the United States to fund long-term care. Its UK care annuities
saw a 15 percent rise in sales to 76 million pounds.
Operating profit of 64 million pounds was slightly above a
forecast 61 million, according to a company-compiled consensus.
The company will pay a final dividend of 1 penny per share,
bringing its total for 2014 to 1.5p. It said it was keeping its
dividend policy under review due to the uncertain outlook.
($1 = 0.6504 pounds)
(Editing by Simon Jessop and David Holmes)