June 23 Partnership Assurance Group Plc :
* Anticipated that cost management proposals will result in
loss of approximately 100 roles across its London and Redhill
offices
* Proposals are expected to generate annualised cost savings
of 21 million pounds in 2015, resulting in anticipated total
operating expenses in 2015 of approximately 80 million pounds
* Expects to incur non-recurring costs totalling 3 million
pounds during 2014 in implementing these changes; further 5
million pounds during 2014 and 2015
