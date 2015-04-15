April 15 Party City Holdco Inc's
initial public offering has been priced at $17 per share, an
underwriter said, valuing the largest U.S. party goods retailer
at about $1.97 billion.
The company's IPO will raise about $372 million at that
price, the high end of an expected range of $15-$17 per share.
Party City, backed by buyout firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP,
is selling all the 21.88 million shares in the offering.
Party City sells party supplies such as paper and plastic
tableware, balloons, decorations and costumes mainly under its
namesake brand and others such as Halloween City and Party
Packagers.
The company's shares are expected to start trading on
Thursday on the Nasdaq under the symbol "PRTY".
Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Morgan
Stanley were among the underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Savio D'Souza)