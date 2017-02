Oct 25 Party City Holdings Inc, a balloons and costumes retailer, may complete a $350 million initial public offering this year, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the plans.

Party City, based in Elmsford, New York, had filed for the IPO in April. It will decide whether to proceed based on its Halloween sales, said two sources, who asked not to be identified because the IPO plans are private. (Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Gary Hill)