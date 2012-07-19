Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
July 19 Party City Holdings Inc. on Thursday sold $700 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Barclays Capital, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PARTY CITY HOLDINGS INC AMT $700 MLN COUPON 8.875 PCT MATURITY 08/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/01/2013 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 8.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/27/2012 S&P CCC-PLUS SPREAD 791 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.