Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Aug 8 - Canada's Pason Systems Inc , which rents out oilfield instruments, posted a rise in quarterly profit, helped by increased drilling activity in the United States.
The company, whose services including data acquisition, wellsite reporting software and remote communications, said that a busy third and fourth quarter should rival the normally strong first quarter.
The Calgary-based company reported second-quarter net income of C$8.2 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$6.2 million, or 8 Canadian cents per share, last year.
The company's U.S. segment reported a profit of C$19.8 million compared with C$14.0 million last year.
Revenue rose 22 percent to C$62.4 million.
Pason also approved a capital spending plan of about C$64 till June 30, 2012.
Shares of the company were trading down 5 percent at C$13.96 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.