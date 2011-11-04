(Adds forecast, background)
* Q3 EPS C$0.35 vs est C$0.23
* Q3 rev up 29 pct, beats est
* Raises HY div by 11 pct
Nov 4 Pason Systems Inc posted its
biggest ever profit, comfortably beating analysts' expectations,
driven by a drilling boom in North America and the oilfield
instruments company hiked its half-yearly dividend by 11
percent.
The Calgary-based company, whose services include data
acquisition, wellsite reporting software and remote
communications, expects drilling activity to remain strong next
year, shrugging off concerns over depressed natural gas prices.
Pason is benefiting from increased drilling activity despite
recent volatility in oil prices as explorers spend heavily to
boost output from unconventional oil and rich natural-gas
liquids fields like the Eagle Ford in Texas and the Bakken that
is spread across North Dakota, Montana and Saskatchewan.
July-September profit rose to C$28.5 million, or 35
Canadian cents a share, from C$11.9 million, or 15 Canadian
cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 29 percent to C$88.7 million.
Three analysts on average were expecting the company to earn
23 Canadian cents a share, on revenue of C$82.6 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company raised its semi-annual dividend to 20 Canadian
cents a share, from 18 Canadian cents a share.
The company, which has a market value of $1.1 billion, also
budgeted capital expenditures at C$101.6 million for the next 12
months.
Shares of the company closed at C$13.56 on Thursday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian, Viraj Nair)