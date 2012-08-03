BRIEF-Caravan Health enters into agreement with Humana in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas And Oklahoma
* Caravan Health - enters into agreement with Humana in Kansas, Missouri, arkansas and oklahoma Source text for Eikon:
Aug 3Oilfield services provider Pason Systems Inc's profit rose modestly on higher drilling in the second quarter, but the company cut its capital expenditure for the next 12 months as it expects North American drilling to slow down.
The company, which provides data management systems to oil rigs, estimated a capital budget of C$82.7 million ($82.4 million).
Net profit rose to C$8.5 million, or 10 Canadian cents per share, for the second quarter from C$8.2 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 30 percent to C$81.1 million.
The company paid C$5.4 million related to a patent lawsuit.
Pason, which has operations in the United States, South America and Australia, lost a multi-year contract with a U.S-drilling contractor in June.
Shares of the Calgary-based company, which has a market value of C$1.18 billion, closed at C$14.36 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.0041 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Feb 16 Ralph Lauren Corp named a Vice Media executive to the newly created role of chief marketing officer and hired Tom Ford International's chief operating officer as a brand president, weeks after the surprise resignation of CEO Stefan Larsson.
NEW YORK/BOSTON, Feb 16 New York state on Thursday announced final regulations requiring banks and insurers to meet minimum cyber-security standards and report breaches to regulators as part of an effort to combat a surge in cyber crime and limit damages to consumers.