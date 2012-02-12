* See related Special Report -
Jan 27 St. Kitts' economic citizenship
program was established in 1984, shortly after the country's
independence from Great Britain. But Kittitian officials,
including Prime Minister Denzil Douglas, say interest has jumped
in the past few years.
The surge comes hand-in-hand with the involvement of Henley
& Partners, which has managed and marketed parts of the economic
citizenship program since 2007.
No official numbers have been released about the size of the
citizenship program in St. Kitts, but government and Henley
employees offered some estimates. Between 1,000-1,500
individuals have obtained passports, either by buying real
estate - the government recently raised the qualifying property
value from $350,000 to $400,000 - or by donating $250,000 (up
from $200,000) to the Sugar Industry Diversification Fund, money
intended to benefit retired workers in the sugar industry.
Most investors got their citizenship in the last five years.
For a country of just 45,000 with a sovereign debt nearing
$3 billion, nearly twice the country's GDP, citizenship is an
important source of income. The program alone probably added at
least $200 million to the country's coffers.
Henley refers clients wanting a less expensive alternative
to Dominica, where citizenship costs $75,000. But the incentive
to sell St. Kitts is much stronger. For each client Henley
brings in, the company receives a client fee of at least
$35,000, plus a share of the investment made into the sugar
fund, according to Val Kempadoo, who works directly with Henley
and the government on real estate sales and development.
David Checkemian, construction manager for the Four Seasons
Resort Estates, says Henley also receives commissions from
developers when their clients buy property. How much of a share,
Henley won't say.
Minister Douglas credits revenue from the economic
citizenship program with allowing St. Kitts to develop tourism,
even in tough economic times.
As of late 2011, a Henley catalog listed more than 700 built
or planned properties in six high-end resorts that could earn an
investor citizenship and a St. Kitts passport.
The government has approved another 23 developments to
attract more would-be Kittitians.
(Editing by Blake Morrison)
(Reporting By Atossa Araxia Abrahamian)