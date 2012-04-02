BRIEF-Civeo reports Q4 revenue of $91 million
* Civeo Corp - Expects capital expenditures of approximately $15 to $18 million for full year 2017
April 2 Passport Potash Inc said its project in Northern Arizona had indicated resources of 125.6 million tonnes, justifying a feasibility study on the Holbrook Basin project.
The Canadian company, which said the resource estimates cover only 40 percent of its land holdings, also estimated inferred resources of 587.8 million tonnes.
The company said it will start a preliminary economic assessment of the project after the current investigation.
Passport Potash's shares, which have risen 65 percent in the last three months, closed at 28 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Civeo Corp - Expects capital expenditures of approximately $15 to $18 million for full year 2017
* under the agreement, Luxottica will develop, produce and market a range of eyewear branded Ferrari and Ray-Ban
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday: