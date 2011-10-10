(Repeats to clarify bullet point in summary, clear up formatting)

* Deal to generate 15 percent ROI by 2015

* Chairman says paid 31 pct premium for control of Pastor

* Chairman says Bank of Spain was not behind the operation

MADRID, Oct 10 Spain's Popular hopes to generate an over 15 percent return by 2015 on the about 1.3 billion euros ($ 1.8 billion ) it will invest to buy smaller rival Pastor , the country's fifth largest bank said on Monday .

Popular will pay a premium of 31 percent for Pastor, which its chairman said is justified because it guarantees control of the Galician-based bank.

"(We paid a premium for Pastor) based on its earnings generation capacity and because the deal also gives us control of the bank," Angel Ron said while presenting the deal to analysts on Monday.

Pastor will contribute to Popular's earnings per share as soon as the deal is completed early in 2012, although the bank will not reach its target for cost savings from the deal of 147 mi llions per year until end 2014 .

Spanish banks are under pressure to close offices and sack staff as they grapple with falling profit, closed money markets and demands for increased provisioning against rotten real estate assets.

Popular's acquisition of Pastor helps Spain avoid another costly bank rescue like that which is being undertaken by France and Belgium in the case of Dexia .

Popular said it plans to defend its core capital levels with a 700 million euros convertible bond issue, expected to maintain the bank's core tier 1 capital at least at 9.7 percent after the buy.

"This is a conservative estimate," Ron told analysts.

Ron told analysts that Pastor was the best acquisition option for Popular at the moment and that the integration of its subsidiaries into the parent was a preparation for this acquisition.

The Bank of Spain was not behind the deal, Ron said.

Popular shares were trading down 1.26 percent at 3.5 euros at 1000 GMT, while Pastor's shares surged 23.36 percent to 3.8 euros.

Trading in both bank's shares was suspended ahead of Popular's announcement on Friday that it had made a bid to buy Pastor.

Shareholders with 52.28 percent of Pastor's capital have now accepted the offer. ($1 = 0.741 Euros) (reporting by Judy Macinnes and Fiona Ortiz; writing by Jonathan Gleave)