* Says deal to generate 15 percent ROI by 2015

* Chairman says Bank of Spain was not behind the operation

* Popular shares fall 1.4 pct, Pastor surges 20 pct (Adds chairman's and analyst's comments, updates shares,)

By Judy MacInnes

MADRID, Oct 10 Spanish bank Popular said prospective solid returns and synergies justify the large premium it will pay to buy rival Pastor while, it will defend its capital base with a convertible bond issue.

Spain's fifth largest bank will pay a premium of 31 percent for Pastor, which its chairman said is also warranted because it guarantees control of the Galician-based bank.

"(We paid a premium for Pastor) based on its earnings generation capacity and because the deal also gives us control of the bank," Angel Ron said while presenting the deal to analysts on Monday.

Popular said it hopes to generate a more than 15 percent return on the about 1.3 billion euros ($1.8 billion) it will invest to buy Pastor by 2015, when it expects costs savings of about 150 million to kick in as well.

Analysts were more sceptical, however, about the price paid by Popular, and the timing of the deal.

"This is not the best moment to be making an acquisition with such a high premium, said Nuria Alvarez, bank analyst at Renta 4 brokerage.

"Furthermore no bank can allow itself to make a purchase which is going to dent its capital base at a time when the recapitalisation of European banks is one of the main topics on every government's agenda," Alvarez said.

Popular shares were trading down 1.4 percent at 3.515 euros at 1247 GMT, while Pastor's shares surged 21.05 percent to 3.68 euros.

The acquisition of Pastor will detract 68 basis points from Popular's current core capital.

Popular's Tier 1 capital ratio in the European bank stress test in July was 5.3 percent, against 3.3 percent at Pastor.

Popular said it plans to defend its core capital levels with a 700 million euros convertible bond issue, expected to maintain the bank's core tier 1 capital at least at 9.7 percent after the buy.

"This is a conservative estimate," Ron told analysts.

Alvarez also said she was concerned about the new merged bank's exposure to real estate, despite Popular's claims that it will raise coverage of non-performing assets.

"Popular and Pastor are between them the two listed retail banks with the highest exposure to real estate," she said.

Spain's banks have seen bad loans spiral over the last couple of years due to the sharp downturn in the property sector after a decade-long boom.

Pastor will contribute to Popular's earnings per share as soon as the deal is completed early in 2012, although the bank will not reach its target for cost savings from the deal of 147 millions per year until end 2014.

Spanish banks are under pressure to close offices and sack staff as they grapple with falling profit, closed money markets and demands for increased provisioning against rotten real estate assets.

Popular's acquisition of Pastor helps Spain avoid another costly bank rescue like that which is being undertaken by France and Belgium in the case of Dexia .

Ron told analysts that Pastor was the best acquisition option for Popular at the moment and that the integration of its subsidiaries into the parent was a preparation for this acquisition.

The Bank of Spain was not behind the deal, he said.

Spain's ailing savings banks are in the process of recapitalising, in line with tough new requirements set down by the central bank.

There had been market speculation that Popular could buy one of the savings banks with funding from the state's bank restructuring FROB fund.

Shareholders with 52.28 percent of Pastor's capital have now accepted the offer.

Popular expects to maintain the same dividend payout of around 50 percent, Ron said. ($1 = 0.741 Euros) (reporting by Judy Macinnes and Fiona Ortiz; writing by Judy Macinnes; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)