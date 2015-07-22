* France's PAT uses patented technique to extract
By Gilbert Reilhac
LARONXE, France, July 22 A quiet village in
eastern France is home to an unusual greenhouse.
Farmers at the site in Laronxe, about 100 km (60 miles) from
Strasbourg, are growing plants in an unconventional way so they
can "milk" them for rare molecules that could be used in
medicines, cosmetics and agrochemicals.
Several major companies, including German chemicals group
BASF and French cosmetics maker Chanel, have teamed
up with Plant Advanced Technologies (PAT) in the hope
of securing privileged access to the so-called biomolecules it
extracts through the use of a patented technique.
"Our job is to develop vegetal platforms that will produce
very rare biomolecules on an industrial scale," Jean-Paul Fevre,
co-founder of PAT, and a former head of research with French
drugmaker Sanofi, told Reuters.
The 10-year-old French firm tests around 100 plant species
every year. They are grown using aeroponics, a soil-free culture
system that allow roots to interact with a mist containing
various nutrients to allow the plants to grow.
The biomolecules PAT hunts are those produced when plants'
defences are triggered, which it has found to be most useful for
commercial applications.
In a process similar to vaccination, farmers spray on
liquids containing traces of a bacteria, insect or fungus that
attack the plant - to activate its defences - before submerging
the roots in a solvent to extract the desired molecules. The
operation is repeated several times a year.
"Plants generate defence molecules naturally," said Frederic
Bourgaud, a PAT vice president. "We ensure they produce as many
of them as possible," he said.
PAT is not alone in seeking to extract commercially
promising ingredients from plants - the field includes firms
such as Italy's Indena and France's Pierre Fabre and Naturex
. But it is the only company to use the "milking"
technique to harvest molecules.
PESTICIDES, DRUGS
BASF, the world's largest chemicals company by sales, sealed
a deal with PAT in May under which it gains exclusive access to
tests involving molecules that could be used in agriculture,
such as biological pesticides. In return, the German group
provides PAT with research teams and industrial know-how.
"What makes PAT stand out is their ability to target the
right plants. On a blind search, you may end up testing some
150,000 molecules before identifying the right one but I would
say they have a 30 percent rate," said Jean-Marc Petat, BASF
France's head of sustainable development, referring to their
rate of success for finding potentially useful molecules.
The global biopesticide and synthetic pesticide market will
grow from $54.8 billion in 2013 to $83.7 billion by 2019,
according to research firm BCC. Biopesticides on their own
accounted for around $3.6 billion of the market last year and
that figure could reach $6.9 billion by 2019, it said.
Chanel was the first company to sign a production agreement
with PAT, in 2012, teaming up to manufacture a new anti-aging
cream made out of an edulis, a plant native to South Africa,
that is now on the market.
PAT says it has 28 promising molecules in its pipeline and
that some of its products could be used to design medicines to
fight diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer's.
The company, listed on the European small and midcap
Alternext index and owned by its three co-founders, aims to
become profitable by the end of 2016.
The firm also aims to become one of the first groups to
extract proteins from genetically modified carnivorous plants.
The proteins could be used by the health sector to manufacture
cheaper and safer insulin or growth hormones, it says.
(Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Andrew Callus and
Pravin Char)