BUENOS AIRES Aug 24 Brazil's state-run Banco do Brasil will launch its offer to buy more shares in Argentina's Banco Patagonia starting on Sept. 1, the Brazilian bank told the Buenos Aires stock exchange on Wednesday.

The offer will be open until Sept. 28, although Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA) -- Latin America's largest bank by assets -- said it could be extended for another week until Oct. 5 if needed.

The company announced in April it would carry out the offer, in compliance with market regulations, to buy most of the shares it does not already own in Banco Patagonia (BPAT.BA) BPAT11.SA, in which it holds a 51 percent stake.

The offer of $1.314 per share targets 38.42 percent of the bank's capital since shareholders owning 10.58 percent committed to maintaining their holdings, a previous statement said.

Banco Patagonia agreed last year to sell a controlling stake to Banco do Brasil for about $480 million.

The Argentina-based bank mainly serves individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It went public in 2007 and is listed in Buenos Aires and Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Gary Hill)