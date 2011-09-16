* Law frees patent office to hire more examiners
By Diane Bartz
Sept 16 President Barack Obama signed into law
a patent overhaul bill on Friday that backers say will curb
frivolous lawsuits and help the U.S. Patent and Trademark
Office do the hiring needed to clear a huge backlog of
applications.
Obama said the law would give a boost to U.S. businesses,
in part by giving the patent office the funding it needs to
catch up on the backlog of nearly 675,000 patent applications.
"It's a bill that will put a dent in the huge stack of
patent applications waiting for review. It will help startups
and small business owners turn their ideas into products three
times faster than they can today," Obama said at a signing
ceremony carried on television.
"And it will improve patent quality and help give
entrepreneurs the protection and the confidence they need to
attract investment to grow their businesses and to hire more
workers."
While the administration has repeatedly pushed the measure
as a jobs bill, some members of the patent community are
skeptical of any direct effects.
"As for manufacturing or industry hiring lots of workers, I
think that may be a little bit overblown," said Bernard Codd,
an attorney with McDermott Will & Emery. "I think it's going to
depend more on the national economy picking up. This may be a
piece of the puzzle."
BIPARTISANSHIP IS NOT EXTINCT
In a rare show of bipartisanship, the Democrat-controlled
Senate voted on Sept. 8 to approve a version of the legislation
that had come from the Republican-held House of
Representatives.
Similar to a measure sponsored by Senate Judiciary
Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, the measure won praise from
Republicans such as House Majority Leader Eric Cantor and
Representative Darrell Issa, himself a patent holder.
The patent overhaul began at the urging of the tech
industry, which makes devices containing hundreds of patented
technologies and has faced growing numbers of patent
infringement lawsuits.
There was initial opposition from the pharmaceutical
industry, whose products often rely on a single patent, but the
bill went through many changes. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) Chief
Executive John Lechleiter attended the signing ceremony at a
northern Virginia high school, the White House said.
The tech industry had sought to cut the number of
infringement cases filed by patent-licensing companies which do
not make products and are sometimes derided as "patent
trolls."
One portion of the new law places limits on who can be
named as respondents in a single lawsuit, a measure aimed at
these patent-holding companies.
"Some of these lawsuits name 50 or even 100 defendants,"
said Colleen Chien, who teaches patent law at Santa Clara Law
School. Chien said the law would reduce that problem.
The measure would also grant patents to the first inventors
to file, rather than requiring inventors to show they were the
first to develop an innovation. The change will make it easier
for companies who file for patents in numerous countries.
One goal of the bill is to give the patent office more
resources so it will do a better job of assessing patent
applications, with the idea that rejecting bad patents will
head off some litigation.
There were 2,296 patent lawsuits in 2000 in U.S. district
courts. That number rose 23 percent to 2,833 in 2010, according
to Joshua Walker, head of Lex Machina, which tracks patent
litigation. In addition, the number of defendants per lawsuit
rose, from an average of two in 2000 to three in 2010.
The legislation is designed to end the practice of fees
paid to the patent office being diverted to the U.S. Treasury.
There is some skepticism, however, among the ranks of patent
holders that lawmakers -- desperate to reduce budget deficits
-- will live up to pledges to end the diversion.
The law will also allow anyone -- including a company's
rivals -- to scrutinize newly granted patents and give the
patent office evidence to show why it should not be allowed.
Half of the patents challenged in court are invalidated,
which means they never should have been issued, says Daniel
Ravicher, who teaches at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of
Law.
