Indian army soldiers sit in a truck as they head towards the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Supporters of Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, shout slogans as they burn an effigy depicting Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during a protest near the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

An Indian security personnel asks people to move away from the area outside the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

NEW DELHI Another gunman was confirmed killed on Sunday in an operation to clear the Pathankot air base after a militant attack, a home ministry source told Reuters, bringing the total number of assailants eliminated to six.

(See pictures here | Graphic on location of the airbase reut.rs/1mxiE1F)

"The decision to blow up the one of the administrative units was taken to neutralise the sixth militant. It was also needed to makes sure we destroy live grenades," the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The source said it was not yet clear whether the air base was now fully secured but efforts were under way to complete the operation before nightfall.

At least six Indian military personnel have died since gunmen launched an audacious pre-dawn attack on Saturday on the Indian Air Force Base at Pathankot, just 25 km from the border with Pakistan.

(Reporting by Rupam Jain Nair; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Alison Williams)