(Corrects denomination of term loan B)
By Leela Parker Deo
NEW YORK Nov 20 Toronto-based drug maker
Patheon Inc will launch in January $1.35 billion in
acquisition financing to fund a transaction that will combine
the company with the pharmaceuticals unit of Dutch food and
chemicals group Royal DSM, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC
Wednesday.
The acquisition financing will include a $200 million,
five-year revolving credit facility and a $1.15 billion,
seven-year term loan B.
UBS is lead left on the deal, joined on the right by JP
Morgan, Jefferies, KeyBank and Morgan Stanley as joint
bookrunners.
A bank meeting is set for the first week of January. The
loan will have a 1 percent Libor floor. The TLB will amortize at
1 percent annually and will have 101 soft call protection.
Further price guidance is to be determined.
New York-based private equity firm JLL Partners, which
already owns a controlling stake in Patheon, will acquire a
majority stake in DSM Pharmaceutical Products and combine the
businesses to form a new joint venture majority-owned by JLL,
the companies said on Tuesday.
The venture, which will create a global contract development
and manufacturing organization, will be 51 percent owned by JLL
and 49 percent by DSM. The company is expected to have combined
sales of approximately $2 billion, they said.
JLL will contribute $489 million in cash to the new venture.
DSM will contribute the DPP unit and receive a seller note of
$200 million.
UBS declined to comment. A JLL spokesperson could not be
reached for comment by press time.
(Editing By Jon Methven)