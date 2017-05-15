BRIEF-DHT says Marshall Islands court dismisses Frontline legal action
* Says high court of Marshall Islands has dismissed, with prejudice, legal action filed by Frontline
May 15 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, said on Monday it would buy contract manufacturing company Patheon NV for about $5.2 billion in cash.
Thermo Fisher's offer of $35 per share represents a premium of about 35 percent to Patheon's Friday close.
The deal represents a purchase price of about $7.2 billion, which includes the assumption of about $2.0 billion of net debt, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash to expand its reach into autoimmune and allergy diagnostic markets.
