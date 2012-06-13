June 13 Contract drugmaker Patheon Inc's
quarterly loss widened to $79.7 million due to an
impairment charge of $57.9 million related to its Swindon plant
in the United Kingdom.
The 61.7 cents per share loss compares with 8.1 cents a year
earlier when the company lost $10.4 million.
Patheon said in May it would take an impairment charge of
$50-$60 million related to restructuring of its Swindon plant.
Revenue for Patheon, which provides contract development and
manufacturing services to the pharmaceuticals industry, rose 7
percent to $181.5 million.
The company said it sees 2012 revenue above $725 million,
compared with $700 million in 2011.
Patheon had forecast 2012 revenue to be modestly higher than
fiscal year 2011 in December.
Shares of the company closed at C$1.89 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)