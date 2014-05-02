LONDON May 2 UK cafe chain Patisserie Valerie is to be valued at up to 200 million pounds ($338 million) after pricing its London stock market listing at 170-200 pence a share, two sources said on Friday.

The price range gives Patisserie Valerie, which is chaired by former Channel 4 head Luke Johnson, a value of 170-200 million pounds, the sources said. The initial public offering is being advised by Canaccord Genuity.

($1 = 0.5919 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)