LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) -

* Patisserie hldgs ltd - intention to float

* Patisserie holdings limited announcement of intention to float on AIM

* Patisserie holdings - maiden dividend expected to be paid in respect of financial year ending 30 september 2015

* Patisserie holdings - seeking to raise approximately £33 million (before expenses) through placing

* Patisserie holdings - selling shareholders are expected to offer existing ordinary shares for sale pursuant to placing of up to £55 million