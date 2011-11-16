MUMBAI Nov 16 U.S. listed software company iGATE said on Tuesday it plans to delist shares of its Indian unit Patni Computer Systems from the stock exchanges and will offer shareholders a minimum price of 356.74 rupees a share.

The delisting will be done through a reverse book building process, it said in a statement.

iGATE plans to arrange a debt facility of around $215 million, to fund the acquisition of shares, it said, adding the delisting is expected to be completed by mid-2012.

It said it has the right not to purchase the offered shares if the final price discovered through the above process is not acceptable to it.

Fremont, California-based iGATE, backed by private-equity firm Apax Partners, had in January acquired a majority stake in India-based Patni for $1.2 billion in one of the largest deals in India's technology sector.

Patni shares closed at 388.85 rupees, up 3.87 percent in a weak Mumbai market.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)