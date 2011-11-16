MUMBAI Nov 16 U.S. listed software
company iGATE said on Tuesday it plans to delist shares
of its Indian unit Patni Computer Systems from the
stock exchanges and will offer shareholders a minimum price of
356.74 rupees a share.
The delisting will be done through a reverse book building
process, it said in a statement.
iGATE plans to arrange a debt facility of around $215
million, to fund the acquisition of shares, it said, adding the
delisting is expected to be completed by mid-2012.
It said it has the right not to purchase the offered shares
if the final price discovered through the above process is not
acceptable to it.
Fremont, California-based iGATE, backed by private-equity
firm Apax Partners, had in January acquired a majority stake in
India-based Patni for $1.2 billion in one of the largest deals
in India's technology sector.
Patni shares closed at 388.85 rupees, up 3.87 percent in a
weak Mumbai market.
(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)