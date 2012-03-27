BRIEF-Paulson & Co takes share stake in Achaogen, dissolves in J&J
* Paulson & Co takes share stake of 72,500 shares in achaogen inc - sec filing
BANGALORE, March 27 Patni Computer Systems Ltd , the Indian software services provider controlled by iGate Corp, won an outsourcing order from Rio Tinto PLC , the world's third-largest mining company, the two companies said in a statement.
Rio Tinto expects to spend around $60 million to $80 million over the next five years of the partnership, the statement said on Tuesday. (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Feb 14 Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion merger on Tuesday and Cigna Corp sought to end its deal with Anthem, shelving the industry consolidation they charted to address former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.
* Paulson & co cuts share stake in fedex corp by 89.7 percent to 11,000 shares - sec filing