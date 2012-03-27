BANGALORE, March 27 Patni Computer Systems Ltd , the Indian software services provider controlled by iGate Corp, won an outsourcing order from Rio Tinto PLC , the world's third-largest mining company, the two companies said in a statement.

Rio Tinto expects to spend around $60 million to $80 million over the next five years of the partnership, the statement said on Tuesday. (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali)