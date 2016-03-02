NEW YORK, March 2 Lynn Tilton's Patriarch Partners LLC has been sued over last week's abrupt firing of roughly 1,200 workers at TransCare Corp, shortly after the privately held ambulance company filed for bankruptcy protection, court papers show.

TransCare workers accused Patriarch, whose portfolio included the Brooklyn-based company, of failing to provide 60 days notice before terminating them without cause, violating federal and state employment laws known as the WARN Act.

The lawsuits filed in the federal courts in Brooklyn and Manhattan seek to recoup up to 60 days wages and benefits, plus unpaid wages for work performed prior to TransCare's bankruptcy.

Patriarch, through a spokesman, declined to comment.

Tilton specializes in "distressed" investing, and her firm has more than 70 companies in its portfolio.

TransCare and several affiliates filed for Chapter 7 protection, which is used in liquidations, on Feb. 24.

The complaints said TransCare told workers on that day that a restructuring would last several months, but changed course the following day and shut down a variety of operations, including its NYC 911 service.

"Given Patriarch's ownership and control of TransCare, and its primary role in directing the shutdown and TransCare's bankruptcy, Patriarch was the employer of TransCare's employees and is liable for the violation of the WARN Act resulting from the shutdown," the complaints said.

The complaints included Tilton's Feb. 24 tweet that "the legacy & heart of TransCare will live on in the business units & 700 jobs we saved. Very sad certain businesses will wind down."

A bankruptcy lawyer for TransCare did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The cases are Eisenstadt v. Patriarch Partners LLC et al, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 16-01009; and Garcia v. Patriarch Partners LLC et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-01596. The bankruptcy case is In re: TransCare Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-10407. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by G Crosse)