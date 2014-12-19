Dec 19 Patrimoine Et Commerce SCA :

* 12.5 million euros ($15.34 million) bonds to be listed on Euronext Paris as of Dec. 19

* 125 bonds of nominal value 100,000 euros to be listed

* New bonds issued with 3.463 percent annual coupon, maturity date Dec. 19, 2021 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)