Dec 19 Euronext:

* Patrimoine et Commerce SCA 12.5 million euros bonds to be listed on Euronext Paris as of Dec. 19

* 125 bonds of nominal value 100,000 euros to be listed on Euronext

* New bonds issued with 3.463 pct annual coupon, maturity date Dec. 19, 2021 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)