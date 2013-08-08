By Billy Cheung
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 8 Facing a potential default on
its bankruptcy loans, Patriot Coal convinced its
debtor-in-possession (DIP) lenders to relax financial covenants
as the company attempts to exit bankruptcy.
Patriot Coal notified lenders in late July that the
company's operating earnings would likely fall short of third
quarter targets required in the DIP credit agreement. A default
on the DIP financing could have enabled DIP lenders to stop
funding the company for the remainder of Patriot's Chapter 11
case.
Lenders wound up executing an agreement Wednesday night to
lower the operating earnings thresholds in return for additional
fees. DIP revolver lenders backing the $125 million bankruptcy
credit line would receive a payment of 0.50 percent of their
commitment. Meanwhile, the DIP term loan lenders would receive a
1.5 percent fee on their outstanding $375 million first-out and
$302 million second-out loan tranches.
Patriot previously offered the DIP term loan lenders a 0.5
percent fee.
The amended loan agreement also requires Patriot Coal to
obtain committed bankruptcy exit financing by October 31.
One lender involved in the negotiations explained that the
broader lender group does not want to see a liquidation of the
company, but did want to some extract some fees for this
concession.
Patriot Coal held $206 million of cash on its balance sheet
at the end of May, according to court filings.
The company blamed low metallurgical coal prices for its
financial underperformance. Last month, Walter Energy,
another major domestic miner of metallurgical coal, which is
used in steel production, requested similar financial relief
from its lenders.
Walter Energy paid loan amendment fees to its lenders and
temporarily cut its dividend until the company's leverage
metrics fell below specified levels.
A bankruptcy hearing to approve the Patriot amendment is
scheduled for August 20.