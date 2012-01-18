(Follows alerts)
Jan 18 Patriot Coal Corp said it
will pay $7.5 million in civil penalties to the federal
government and the West Virginia Land Trust to resolve claims
related to a consent decree it signed.
The company signed a consent decree with three environmental
bodies to resolve claims under the Clean Water Act relating to
its mining activities in West Virginia.
"This settlement provides a comprehensive framework for
Patriot to address selenium across our properties going
forward," the company said in a statement.
Patriot, which idled two units and three contractor-operated
mines in Southern West Virginia last week, signed the decree
with the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition Inc, the West
Virginia Highlands Conservancy Inc and the Sierra Club.
Shares of the company closed at $7.66 on Wednesday on the
New York stock Exchange.
