By Nick Brown
Nov 6 Patriot Coal Corp said on
Wednesday it received court permission to send its bankruptcy
exit plan to creditors for a vote, positioning it to leave
Chapter 11 by year's end.
The company said in a statement that a bankruptcy judge in
St. Louis approved the plan outline, allowing it to be sent to
creditors for their assessment of the overall plan. The
milestone comes after months of wrangling in which Patriot
fought with its unionized workforce, as well as former parent
Peabody Energy Corp, over how to cut costs.
Under the plan, retiree benefits would be reduced, while
current workers would absorb cuts in salary, vacation time and
other perks. Healthcare benefits would be transferred to an
outside trust. The company would operate after bankruptcy with
the help of $576 million in funding from Barclays Plc
and Deutsche Bank AG.
The court also approved a rights offering backstopped by
Knighthead Capital Management, Patriot said. The offering,
announced last month, will raise $250 million in new capital.
"Today's actions by the court represent important milestones
on Patriot's path to emergence as a strong, well-capitalized
competitor in the coal industry," Bennett Hatfield, Patriot's
chief executive, said in the statement.
Hatfield added that the company is on schedule to emerge
from bankruptcy in "mid to late December."
Patriot declared bankruptcy in July 2012, saying it needed
to cut $150 million a year in employment costs to regain
profitability.
It received court permission earlier this year to scrap
collective bargaining agreements with its union and draw up new,
cost-saving contracts. The United Mine Workers of America, which
represents some 13,000 Patriot workers, retirees and their
families, fought against the move.
Patriot's miners will sustain much of the pain of the
company's collapse, which has made the case vitriolic. The union
staged myriad protests and rallies before reluctantly agreeing
to the new contracts.
The union has bargained for lifetime healthcare and pension
benefits since the 1940s, considering those benefits sacrosanct.
But coal companies have become less able to afford them in the
face of modernization, a shrinking workforce and the growing
prevalence of new sources of energy.
Both Patriot and the union tried to keep Peabody, which
created Patriot through a 2007 spinoff, on the hook for some of
the costs. Peabody agreed in October to contribute $310 million
for healthcare costs over four years, with an additional $140
million in the form of letters of credit.
The union had hoped to force Peabody to cover all benefits
Patriot was unable to maintain, alleging in a 2012 lawsuit that
Peabody designed Patriot to fail by loading it up with heavy
legacy liabilities and few valuable assets.
The lawsuit alleged that the move interfered with workers'
benefits in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security
Act, an argument not previously used by a union in the context
of a spinoff.
Peabody denied the allegations, and a judge in September
granted its request to throw the case out.
