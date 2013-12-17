Dec 17 Patriot Coal Corp said it
would emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday, after
months of wrangling with its unionized workforce and former
parent Peabody Energy Corp over cost cuts.
Patriot declared bankruptcy in July 2012, saying it needed
to cut $150 million a year in employment costs to return to
profit.
"This marks the final step in Patriot's financial
restructuring," Chief Executive Bennett Hatfield said in a
statement on Tuesday.
The company, which produces coal for both steel and power
industries, received court permission earlier this year to scrap
collective bargaining agreements with its union and draw up new,
cost-saving contracts.
The United Mine Workers of America, which represents about
13,000 Patriot workers and retirees, reluctantly agreed to the
new contracts.