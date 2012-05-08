BRIEF-FCC chairman says doesn't expect agency to review AT&T-Time Warner - WSJ
* FCC chairman says doesn't expect agency to review AT&T-Time Warner - WSJ Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2lYrkBq Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
May 8 Patriot Coal Corp's quarterly loss widened on a slump in thermal coal prices and weak demand from U.S. power companies.
The company's first-quarter net loss widened to $75.3 million, or 82 cents per share, from $15.9 million, or 17 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 13 percent to $502.6 million. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
BARCELONA, Feb 27 Formula One's new owners signalled a break from the Bernie Ecclestone era on Monday by giving teams and drivers greater freedom to engage with fans on social media from inside the circuit confines.
* SAUER'S RESIGNATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND THERE ARE CURRENTLY NO PLANS TO ADD ANOTHER DIRECTOR