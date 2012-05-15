(Adds analyst comments, Barclays cuts target, stock move)
May 15 Shares of Patriot Coal Corp fell
more than 12 percent after the miner cut its outlook for
steelmaking coal sales volumes, citing a potential default by a
key customer.
Barclays and Citgroup both cut their share price targets for
the company and analyst Lucas Pipes, of Brean Murray Carret & Co
increased his 2012 and 2013 loss estimates for Patriot.
Patriot's stock was down 12.6 percent at $4.22 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Pipes noted Patriot's announcement late on Monday that one
of its key metallurgical (met) coal customers will potentially
default on previously priced coal volumes for 2012 and 2013.
"The implications for the stock are negative, as current
spot prices are well below the prices at which the volumes were
contracted," he wrote in a research note.
"Unfortunately, this event confirms our thesis that there
continues to be an oversupply of lower quality North American
met coal and that most likely only premium quality producers
will experience the benefit of recently increasing prices for
benchmark quality met coal."
Pipes said he expects Patriot's full-year 2012 loss to be
$1.85 per share, up from his previous estimate of $1.62, while
he sees a 2013 loss at $1.16 per share, up from $1.14 before. On
average, analysts currently expect a 2012 loss of $1.97 per
share and a loss in 2013 of $1.78 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which did not name the customer, said on Monday
it now expects to sell 3.9 million tons of steelmaking met coal
this year, down from 4.9 million tons it had earlier forecast.
The spot market price for high-volatile coal was about $25
to $30 per ton lower than the original contracted price with the
customer, St. Louis, Missouri-based Patriot Coal said in a
statement.
Demand for high-volatile met coal, which is low quality, is
weak, while higher grades of coal are increasingly sought after
by steelmakers.
Patriot said last week that it was in discussions with some
customers who were looking to cancel or delay shipments for
delivery in 2012.
Analysts at Citi cut their price target on Patriot's stock
to $6 from $7 and Barclays cut it to $5 from $6.
