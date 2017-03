Oct 13 Patrizia Immobilien AG :

* Says it expands business model

* Says in addition to fund products for institutional investors, it will offer funds for private investors from 2015 onwards

* Says Patrizia Grundinvest GmbH is formed

* Says Andreas Heibrock and Joachim Fritz are appointed to management team of Patrizia Grundinvest