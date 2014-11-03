BRIEF-Raiffeisen Hungary unit expects to remain profitable -CEO
* Hungary unit to remain profitable barring any unforeseen measures -CEO
Nov 3 Patrizia Immobilien AG :
* Says sells portfolio of 1,150 units
* Says parties decided to not disclose purchase price
* Says result obtained from contribution transaction is already included in operating profit forecast of at least 50 million euros for the 2014 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hungary unit to remain profitable barring any unforeseen measures -CEO
LAGOS, March 22 The Nigerian naira gained 1.1 percent to a six-month high of 430 per dollar on the black market on Wednesday, traders said.
* Ascent Resources Utica Holdings- co, Aru Finance intend to offer $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in two series due in 2022 and 2025