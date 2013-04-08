FRANKFURT, April 8 German real estate company
Patrizia said a consortium it is heading won the
bidding for peer GBW.
Patrizia said on Monday that GBW, owned by regional
state-backed lender BayernLB, has about 32,000
residential units and total assets of about 2.5 billion euros
($3.26 billion) as of end-2012.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that the deal
values GBW at 2.45 billion euros including debt.
Patrizia said that in its role as a co-investor it would
contribute capital of about 58 million euros.
It outbid a consortium led by the Bavarian cities of Munich
and Nuremberg and a further consortium for whom Austrian
property company Conwert would have managed the
properties.
($1 = 0.7679 euros)
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Andreas Kroener; Editing by
Ludwig Burger)